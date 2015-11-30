Can't Poop? Here's Everything You Should Know About Constipation

To understand why constipation happens, it helps to know how poop is made. From start to flush, it takes 24 to 72 hours.

1. The food you eat enters your stomach, where it's ground into small particles.

2. The particles head to the small intestine, where enzymes break down fats and proteins so that they—along with other nutrients—can be absorbed.

3. What's left (a liquid mix of fiber, bacteria, undigested fats and mucus from your digestive tract) moves to the large intestine, which pulls out water, making a more solid stool.

4. The stool passes into the rectum, at the end of your large intestine, where it becomes compacted.

5. Once your rectum reaches capacity, your brain gets a signal that it's time to go. When you're ready to push, the abdominal and rectal muscles tense while the sphincter muscles relax.