Can You Overdose on Probiotics?

Since our bodies normally host upwards of 100 trillion bacteria, it's very hard to overdose on probiotics, or "good" bacteria . If anything, research suggests that eating lots of these bugs via fermented foods, like yogurt or sauerkraut, or supplements can help you maintain a healthy balance of intestinal microbes that aid digestion and keep your immune system strong.

Healthy adults can consume anywhere up to 20 billion CFUs of probiotics from food or supplements daily; there's a wide range because everyone's microbiome is different. To keep your gut in shape, work more fermented foods into your diet. If you want to add a supplement, ask your doctor for brands she recommends. For some people, a probiotic boost leads to bloating or diarrhea, so cut back if your stomach gets upset.