Nothing is off limits for Ashley Graham. She's openly talked about postpartum struggles, body positivity, and online bullying. But now the model is taking her doody of keeping it real with the public one step further by giving insight into her bathroom habits.
Graham revealed she uses the Squatty Potty Bamboo Flip ($40; amazon.com) to keep her poos running smoothly in an interview with The Strategist. She discovered the bathroom accessory during a colonic a few years ago and decided it was something she needed at home. Now it's one of the products Graham can't live without—and she's already gifted it to at least 5 friends.
In fact, Graham swears that the bathroom accessory "has changed people's lives." While the power of a good poo is up for debate, there is legit science behind the benefits of using a toilet stool: It puts your legs into a unique position that mimics a squat, which is the natural position of your body when going number two. That means a stool can give you more "oomph for pushing that bowel movement out," according to a previous Health interview with Pat Raymond, MD, a gastroenterologist.
Still not convinced? A 2019 study published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology put the squatty potty to the test. It had participants use the stool for 2 weeks and evaluate their experience after. A majority said they would continue to use the stool in a post-experiment survey, with 90% saying they felt less strain during bowel movements and 71% claiming their bathroom breaks were faster.
But we didn't need an experiment to tell you that; more than 4,000 people have left the Graham-approved bathroom accessory a perfect rating on Amazon. Shoppers rave about the sleek bamboo stool—an eco-friendly alternative to the original plastic design—which looks as good in your bathroom as it makes your bowel movements feel.
"This product is the simplest and most effective product I have ever used," wrote a reviewer. "It takes about 2 to 3 trial runs to get used to the difference—and then you will realize what you have been missing. No longer will there be that feeling that left a little more to be desired... like maybe you should not have had that second helping the night before. Never again will you regret the extra bite. Never again will you poop like a peasant. You are the King/Queen of your castle, the master of your domain. The world is your dinner table and you will never question that again."
Another wrote: "I'm only sad I waited so long to buy one of these. Now we have one in each bathroom. After a lifetime of issues in the bathroom, the Squatty Potty has actually relieved—no pun intended, I swear—a lot of those issues. It actually looks great, and the whole family is squatting happily."
If you're sick of crappy bathroom breaks, this is your sign to officially invest in a Squatty Potty. As Graham attests, "It'll get the job done"—what more could you want?
