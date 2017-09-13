Your Annoying Fall Allergy Symptoms Might Not Be Allergies at All

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The reason for that persistent cough and drippy nose might have to do with your digestive system.

If you wake up mornings with an annoying post-nasal drip and a scratchy cough that lingers all day, you're probably blaming fall allergies, or maybe an early-season cold.

But when your symptoms persist and don't respond to antihistamines or cold meds, consider this: you might be battling a type of acid reflux known as silent reflux. The condition really is a thing, even though most people have never heard of it. And it has nothing to do with colds or allergies at any time of the year.

Acid reflux generally implies indigestion, say from eating spicy or acidic foods, or GERD, a closely related yet chronic disorder with several causes. Silent reflux—officially known as laryngopharyngeal reflux or LPR—isn't characterized by the same symptoms of burning or stomach distress. Instead, of the typical signs, silent reflux has its own symptoms.

Like regular acid reflux, silent reflux still occurs when stomach acid inadvertently flows up to the esophagus. This irritates your throat, causing the cough and post-nasal drip as well as hoarseness in the morning. It can also lead to a chronic need to clear your throat and the sensation that there's a lump in your throat—because as stomach acid irritates the esophagus, mucous membranes in the throat will produce more mucous than usual, explains Jamie Koufman, MD, director of the Voice Institute of New York and author of Dropping Acid: The Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure ($18; amazon.com).

Left untreated, silent reflux, like acid reflux, can cause serious problems over time, including asthma, sleep apnea, and even cancer of the esophagus. Unlike seasonal allergies, though, it won't trigger a runny nose, sneezing, or itchy eyes. Plus, any mucous you're coughing up will look different. "With someone with seasonal allergies, their discharge is crystal clear and almost looks shards of glass," says Dr. Koufman. "In a person with reflux, the mucus appears thick and like glue."

So what should you do if you think your symptoms are silent reflux and not autumn allergies or a cold after all? Start with a two-week elimination diet, Dr. Koufman suggests. That means no alcohol, nothing from a can (yep, including seltzer), and cutting way back on dairy and coffee. You should also stick to low-fat, low-acidic foods, and you might want to avoid spicy or fried foods, which are also thought to trigger reflux. Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and garlic may also spark reflux symptoms, so eat them sparingly.

If you truly have silent reflux, these diet changes will likely help clear up your symptoms, and you can adopt some of these healthier eating habits for good if they keep silent reflux at bay.

Tiny tweaks to your regular routine that can help quell silent reflux, just as they can ease other types of the condition. Try not to eat or drink anything too close to bedtime (finish up three hours before you go to sleep, recommends Dr. Koufman). Prop your pillow up when you do hit the hay; sleeping on an incline can help keep stomach acids where they belong.