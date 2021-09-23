Diarrhea is usually recognizable by soft and watery stools. You may also find yourself going to the bathroom more often than normal. Some experts say you have diarrhea when you produce watery stools at least three times a day, but this can vary greatly between individuals. Acute diarrhea usually lasts just a day or two and goes away on its own. Diarrhea that lasts longer may be a sign of another underlying medical condition and, in some cases, can be life-threatening. According to one estimate, there are 179 million cases of diarrhea in the U.S. each year with an adult, on average, having diarrhea once annually and children twice. Diarrhea can affect anyone but children are more prone to the condition and more prone to complications.