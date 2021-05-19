Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Shares She Attempted Suicide, Reveals Longtime Mental Health Struggle

Cori Broadus, daughter of hip-hop veteran Snoop Dogg, once attempted suicide, she revealed in a series of Instagram posts published on May 16.

"The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life," Broadus, 21, addressed her followers in one caption. "But you [and] my family really give me a purpose to live [and] helped me realize [l]ife is much more than materialistic things [and] you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit." She then tagged her boyfriend Wayne in the photos. "THANK YOU...#mentalhealthawareness"

Broadus, the youngest of Snoop's four children, also elaborated on her mental health during an Instagram Live video that evening. "When you have a title and you're something or somebody, people think you don't go through stuff," Broadus said in the video. "Just because my dad is who he is doesn't mean I don't get sad."

Her mental health issues were fueled in part by personal struggles with her physical features and health. "I grew up with two light-skinned brothers. And I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight," Broadus explained. "I got lupus at six so I was overweight from being on steroids. That automatically messed with my health." Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can attack the skin, joints, organs, blood cells, or some combination of body systems. Nearly 90% of people living with lupus are women, and it is 2-3 times more prevalent in women of color. "'I've always been sad and depressed because of my health," she continued.

Lupus can cause unbearable pain, as Broadus described in the video. "You look at your brothers and other family members and you're like, 'Why? Why me?'"

Broadus shared in her Instagram Live video the heart-wrenching details of the night she attempted suicide, which left her hospitalized. She credited her aunt with saving her life. "I knew that God was on my side, and I wouldn't let the devil win," she said.

Support for Broadus and her mental health challenges poured into the comments from friends and fans alike.

"Love you Princess, you are beautiful and special and please don't ever forget that," wrote TV personality Donatella Panayiotou. "I'm always here and you know that. Sending you love and light ❤️"

"You are AMAZING and GORGEOUS inside and out," commented a fan. Thank you for your transparency and thank you for being real with people about your true feelings. Your words needed to be heard. May blessing overflow in your life, Love 💕."

Though Broadus didn't specify that she was formally diagnosed with depression, it's not uncommon for those with chronic illness to experience clinical depression, according to the Lupus Foundation of America. Having depression increases the risk of death by suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2019, roughly 12 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.4 million attempted suicide, per the CDC.

"Depression doesn't have a title on it," Broadus said before ending the video. "If you're going through something, talk about it."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.