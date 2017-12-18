7 New Year’s Resolutions That Put Your Mental Health First

Thirty minutes of moderate exercise a day at least five days a week: That’s the advice for keeping your heart in tip-top shape. But it’s also a fabulous mood-booster.

Even as little as an hour of exercise a week can reduce future risk of depression, according to a recent study in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

“Exercise increases blood flow in the brain,” Dr. Levy explains, and that, in turn, boosts both production and availability of brain chemicals called neurotransmitters. ”The more neurotransmitters we have, the better we feel.” Bonus: Exercise happens to be one of the quickest ways to relieve stress, she adds.

Resolve to: Walk around the house or office more often. Take the stairs, not the elevator.