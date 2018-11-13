Holiday Depression Is Real—Here's How to Deal With It, According to Psychologists

Specifically, focus on the good people in your life. The holidays can be immensely stressful if you don’t see eye-to-eye with your family members and yet end up spending large amounts of time with them (especially if you’re all staying under one roof).

If this scenario is stressful for you, it’s extra important to think about the people and things that don’t stress you out during this time. “That’s where we should put our energy,” says Scott Bea, PsyD, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

“Let things be less than ideal. Let them feel a little broken,” Dr. Bea says. However, make it a point to intentionally focus on people in your life who “lift you up.”