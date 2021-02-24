When the sun rises later and sets earlier through winter months, it's common for people to feel an impact on their mood—there's a reason why, on the rare sunny day, you might start to feel your spirits lift. The lack of natural light this time of year is a major factor that can cause seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that an estimated 5% of Americans deal with each year, with even more experiencing a more mild form of "winter blues." Luckily, there's a simple and accessible treatment that experts say works: light therapy.