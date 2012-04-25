Depression is one of the most common mental health conditions in the US. It’s estimated that one in six people will experience depression at some point in their lives, according to the American Psychiatric Association. Depression might negatively affect the way you feel, think, and act. It can cause feelings of sadness, a loss of interest in activities you once enjoyed, or an inability to function at work and home.

Experts think multiple factors cause depression, including genes, changes in brain chemistry, personality, and environment. Many times, it’s a combination of two or more of these factors that bring on depression or make it worse. Going through trauma, grief, financial troubles, job loss, and major life transitions (like getting a divorce or becoming an empty nester) can also trigger depression. While those triggers might be more well-known, there are others that are less obvious. Here are some depression triggers to keep in mind.

