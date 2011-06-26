8 Ways You Can Help Someone With Depression

June 26, 2011
Ways of helping someone with depression
It's not their fault

Remember that they cannot help being affected by depression.

Listen up

Encourage them to talk and listen to what they are saying.

Show your love

Let them know that you care about them.

Keep in touch

Stay in contact with them. Send a card, give them a ring, visit them in their home. Remember that depression can be a very isolating experience.

Heap praise

Help them to feel good about themselves by praising daily achievements.

Self-help

Encourage them to help themselves by adopting self-help techniques.

Support groups

Find out about support services available to them and to you (self-help groups, out-of-hours emergency support, help lines, etc).

Keep up with treatment

Encourage them to visit their doctor, and ensure that they take any prescribed medication as directed.

