8 Ways You Can Help Someone With Depression
Ways of helping someone with depression
It's not their fault
Remember that they cannot help being affected by depression.
Listen up
Encourage them to talk and listen to what they are saying.
Show your love
Let them know that you care about them.
Keep in touch
Stay in contact with them. Send a card, give them a ring, visit them in their home. Remember that depression can be a very isolating experience.
Heap praise
Help them to feel good about themselves by praising daily achievements.
Self-help
Encourage them to help themselves by adopting self-help techniques.
Support groups
Find out about support services available to them and to you (self-help groups, out-of-hours emergency support, help lines, etc).
Keep up with treatment
Encourage them to visit their doctor, and ensure that they take any prescribed medication as directed.