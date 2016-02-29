8 Ways You Can Help Someone With Depression

February 29, 2016
  1. Remember that they cannot help being affected by depression.
  2. Encourage them to talk and listen to what they are saying.
  3. Let them know that you care about them.
  4. Stay in contact with them. Send a card, give them a ring, visit them in their home. Remember that depression can be a very isolating experience.
  5. Help them to feel good about themselves by praising daily achievements.
  6. Encourage them to help themselves by adopting self-help techniques.
  7. Find out about support services available to them and to you (self-help groups, out-of-hours emergency support, help lines, etc).
  8. Encourage them to visit their doctor, and ensure that they take any prescribed medication as directed.
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com