20 Celebrities Who Battled Depression

When Mad Men actor Hamm was just 20, he experienced chronic depression following his father's death. The structured environment of work and school (he was a college student at the time) helped him recover, but he also relied on therapy and antidepressants to pull him out of a downward spiral.

"You can change your brain chemistry enough to think: 'I want to get up in the morning; I don't want to sleep until four in the afternoon," Hamm told UK magazine

The Observer in September, 2010, speaking about medication.