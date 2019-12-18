What Is Depression?

Depression is a common yet complex mental health condition. People with depression feel sad, empty, or hopeless much of the time. It’s more than a case of the blues; depression looms like a storm cloud that won’t let sunshine peak through.

Featured Stories

12 Types of Depression, and What You Need to Know About Each

12 Types of Depression, and What You Need to Know About Each

There's more than one kind of depression. Here, experts explain major depression, seasonal affective disorder, postpartum depression, and more.
Read More
10 Signs You Should See a Doctor for Depression

10 Signs You Should See a Doctor for Depression

Experts explain how to know when being down in the dumps has crossed over into full-blown depression.
Read More
10 Things to Say (and 10 Not to Say) to Someone With Depression

10 Things to Say (and 10 Not to Say) to Someone With Depression

What do you say to someone who’s depressed? All too often, it’s the wrong thing. Here is a list of helpful things to tell someone battling depression, and even more importantly, what not to say.
Read More
12 Mental Tricks to Fight Depression

12 Mental Tricks to Fight Depression

Read More
How to Help Someone Who's Depressed

How to Help Someone Who's Depressed

When someone is clinically depressed, you want to be there for that person. But keep in mind that this is a medical condition, so support may mean more than just offering a shoulder to cry on. Here are nine things you can do for someone with depression.
Read More
12 Surprising Causes of Depression

12 Surprising Causes of Depression

There are many well-known depression triggers: Trauma, grief, financial troubles, and unemployment are just a few. But if you are depressed and none of these apply to you, it can be hard to pinpoint a specific cause.
Read More

More on Depression

What Are the Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder?

What Are the Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Here's what to know if you truly want to hibernate all winter.
Read More
Is Depression Genetic? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

Is Depression Genetic? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

This is what you need to know if you have a family member who has depression.
Read More
Everything Women Need to Know About Depression During Pregnancy

Everything Women Need to Know About Depression During Pregnancy

Read More
Why Do People Kill Themselves? These 5 Factors Help Explain It

Why Do People Kill Themselves? These 5 Factors Help Explain It

Read More
Popular Megachurch Pastor and Mental Health Advocate Jarrid Wilson Dies by Suicide at Age 30

Popular Megachurch Pastor and Mental Health Advocate Jarrid Wilson Dies by Suicide at Age 30

Read More
I'll Never Hide the Truth About My Suicide Attempt From My Kids

I'll Never Hide the Truth About My Suicide Attempt From My Kids

Read More

I Shared My Phone Number With Thousands of People on Twitter—This Is What Happened

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez was itching to do something helpful for others when she invited strangers to message her their worries. But the experience helped her, too, in a way she never expected.

All Depression

Olympian Kelly Catlin’s Suicide Draws Attention to Concussions and Their Impact on Mental Health

Olympian Kelly Catlin’s Suicide Draws Attention to Concussions and Their Impact on Mental Health

Read More
Family of Olympic Cyclist, 23, Who Died by Suicide Speaks Out: She Was 'Tortured Mentally'

Family of Olympic Cyclist, 23, Who Died by Suicide Speaks Out: She Was 'Tortured Mentally'

Read More
23-Year-Old Olympic Cyclist Kelly Catlin Dies in Apparent Suicide

23-Year-Old Olympic Cyclist Kelly Catlin Dies in Apparent Suicide

Read More
Stay-at-Home-Mom Depression is Real and You're Not Alone

Stay-at-Home-Mom Depression is Real and You're Not Alone

Read More
Why Some People Get Depressed After Surgery—Even if They've Recovered Just Fine

Why Some People Get Depressed After Surgery—Even if They've Recovered Just Fine

Read More
The Real Reason Record Numbers of College Students Are Seeking Mental Health Treatment

The Real Reason Record Numbers of College Students Are Seeking Mental Health Treatment

Read More
The Most Miserable Day of the Year Is Upon Us—Here's How to Survive It

The Most Miserable Day of the Year Is Upon Us—Here's How to Survive It

Read More
Life After a Face Transplant: What It’s Like to Survive Suicide

Life After a Face Transplant: What It’s Like to Survive Suicide

Read More
As if Having Depression Isn't Enough, It Can Also Ruin Your Sex Life. Here's How to Deal.

As if Having Depression Isn't Enough, It Can Also Ruin Your Sex Life. Here's How to Deal.

Read More
Your Eye Color May Affect Your Risk of Winter Depression

Your Eye Color May Affect Your Risk of Winter Depression

Read More
What Holiday Depression Really Feels Like

What Holiday Depression Really Feels Like

Read More
A Face Transplant Is Giving This 26-Year-Old a Second Chance After Surviving a Suicide Attempt

A Face Transplant Is Giving This 26-Year-Old a Second Chance After Surviving a Suicide Attempt

Read More
Life Expectancy Is on the Decline–and Drug Overdoses and Suicide Are to Blame, CDC Says

Life Expectancy Is on the Decline–and Drug Overdoses and Suicide Are to Blame, CDC Says

Read More
These 5 Jobs Have the Highest Suicide Rates for Women

These 5 Jobs Have the Highest Suicide Rates for Women

Read More
Holiday Depression Is Real—Here's How to Deal With It, According to Psychologists

Holiday Depression Is Real—Here's How to Deal With It, According to Psychologists

Read More
8 Ways to Cope With Seasonal Affective Disorder

8 Ways to Cope With Seasonal Affective Disorder

Read More
How to Know If Your Bad Mood Is Actually Depression

How to Know If Your Bad Mood Is Actually Depression

Read More
This Influencer Is Candidly Documenting Her Battle With Depression: ‘I Belong to a Club I Never Asked to Join’

This Influencer Is Candidly Documenting Her Battle With Depression: ‘I Belong to a Club I Never Asked to Join’

Read More
Why Taking a Bath Could Be Better for Treating Depression Than Exercise

Why Taking a Bath Could Be Better for Treating Depression Than Exercise

Read More
Tina Turner Opens Up About Her Son's Suicide: 'I Still Don't Know What Took Him to the Edge'

Tina Turner Opens Up About Her Son's Suicide: 'I Still Don't Know What Took Him to the Edge'

Read More
Why Global Warming Is a Serious Threat to Our Mental Health

Why Global Warming Is a Serious Threat to Our Mental Health

Read More
Toby's Antidepressant Withdrawal on 'This Is Us' Affects Millions. Here's What You Need to Know

Toby's Antidepressant Withdrawal on 'This Is Us' Affects Millions. Here's What You Need to Know

Read More
Why I Now Celebrate Going to Therapy Instead of Hiding That I Need It

Why I Now Celebrate Going to Therapy Instead of Hiding That I Need It

Read More
10 Foods to Help Fight Depression

10 Foods to Help Fight Depression

Read More
Karamo Brown Reveals Past Suicide Attempt in Inspiring Video: 'Things Do Get Better'

Karamo Brown Reveals Past Suicide Attempt in Inspiring Video: 'Things Do Get Better'

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com