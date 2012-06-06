15 Healthy-Eating Tips for Crohn's Disease

If you have Crohn's disease and are concerned about your nutrition, it would be a good idea to talk with an RD, especially one who is familiar with IBD, says Julie Cepo, a registered dietitian who works with IBD patients at Mount Sinai Hospital, in Toronto, and is coauthor of the Crohn's & Colitis Diet Guide (amazon.com).

"I help them come up with an eating strategy that they can tolerate but that also works with their personal and cultural preferences and food philosophies," Cepo says.

Seeing a nutritionist who doesn't understand IBD, on the other hand, may do more harm than good, warns Dr. Kane.