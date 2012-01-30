13 Best Foods for Crohn's Disease

If you’ve got inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), you need to make calories count.

Certain foods won't speed gut healing, but there are plenty that can help you stay well-nourished without aggravating symptoms, says Tracie Dalessandro, RD, a nutritionist based in Briarcliff Manor, NY, who also has Crohn’s disease.

Here are 13 foods that should be easy on your digestion. However, the right Crohn's diet is highly individual—so use trial and error to see what works for you.

RELATED: What Is Crohn's Disease?