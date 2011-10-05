11 Things Not to Say to Someone With Crohn's Disease or Ulcerative Colitis

"That's one of the hardest things about having colitis—people can look OK on the outside," says Leigh Stein, 35, a fourth-grade teacher in Pittsburgh who was first diagnosed with the condition at 23.

People don't realize that it may have taken that person's last ounce of effort to get showered, dressed, groomed, and out the door, says Stein's friend Gina Lynn, who also has ulcerative colitis (UC).