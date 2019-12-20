What Is Crohn's Disease?

Crohn’s disease is one form of inflammatory bowel disease, a disorder that’s characterized by inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. Although Crohn’s can affect any area in the GI tract, from the mouth to the anus, the inflammation usually occurs in the ileum, or the end of the small intestine.

Featured Stories

13 Best Foods for Crohn’s Disease

Here are 13 foods that should be easy on your digestion. However, the right Crohn's diet is highly individual—so use trial and error to see what works for you.
10 Foods to Avoid if You Have Crohn's Disease

When it comes to Crohn's disease, not all foods affect people in the same way. Here's a list of the 10 types of food most likely to be a problem.
10 Vitamins You May Need if You Have Crohn’s

Many people with Crohn's disease can get what they need from their diet and a daily multivitamin, but should also be on the look-out for shortages in vitamins and minerals. Here are 10 nutrients you might need if you have Crohn's.
11 Things Not to Say to Someone With Crohn's Disease or Ulcerative Colitis

Certain comments—such as those that focus on looks, weight, and diet—can be more harmful than helpful to people with IBD. Here's what not to say.
How to Recognize Crohn's Disease Symptoms

Brian Greenberg was only 11 when he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, after experiencing abdominal pain, cramping, bloody stools, and diarrhea. Here's why this inflammatory bowel disease can be mistaken for other conditions, and sometimes take years to be properly diagnosed.
11 Celebrities With Crohn's Disease

Here are 11 people who achieved celebrity for their deeds—not their Crohn's disease diagnosis—and how they dealt with the condition.
More On Crohn's Disease

What Is Crohn's Disease?

Crohn’s disease is an autoimmune disease that can damage parts of the entire digestive tract. Though there is no cure for the condition, which is an inflammatory bowel disease with symptoms that can include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and rectal bleeding. Anti-inflammatories and immune-suppressing drugs can help treat flare-ups.
Could a Fungus Be Causing Crohn’s Disease?

Crohn's disease is a serious condition in which the immune system attacks and destroys portions of the intestines, causing pain, bleeding, diarrhea, fevers, and more—for reasons that are far from clear. Now an international research team has found a link between a fungus and the inflammatory bowel disease, which may open the door to new treatments.
New Crohn’s Disease Treatments Could Be on the Horizon

How Swimmer Kathleen Baker Overcame Crohn’s Disease to Win Silver and Gold

This Teen’s Brave Pics Turned the Internet’s Attention to Invisible Diseases

After 3 Crohn's Disease Surgeries, I'm Finally in Remission

10 Dating Tips for People With Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease can be unpleasant and inconvenient at times (having to know the location of every bathroom is tedious at best). Here are 10 tips for dating and integrating a partner into your life.

All Crohn's Disease

A Guide to Crohn's Disease Drugs

How to Eat a Low-Fiber Diet

