Healthy Eating Tips for People with COPD
Nutrition and COPD
Eating a healthy, balanced diet is important, because being overweight or underweight can make breathing problems worse. Here’s advice for home cooks and those who eat on the go.
Weight loss
Although weight loss sounds like a good thing, it’s not—if you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This lung condition, which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema, can cause severe weight and muscle loss. About one in four people with COPD are too thin.
Eat more protein
"In the end stages of COPD, preventing weight loss is a major issue," says Christine Gerbstadt, MD, RD, a spokesperson for the American Dietetic Association. "The work of breathing takes so many calories."
In general, eating more protein and getting more calories—while still keeping an eye on nutrition—is a good way to combat weight loss. Try these tips to help keep the weight on.
Eat Healthy Fats
"One of the best food groups to focus on, believe it or not, is the high-fat foods," says Dr. Gerbstadt, who is a registered dietician. Because of the way fat is digested, it doesn't tax the respiratory system like digesting other foods can, she says.
"You’re adding more flavor but adding a compact source of calories that’s very efficiently metabolized, so it helps the effort of breathing."
Olive oil
Try tossing a salad in olive oil instead of just having plain steamed veggies, or marinating meats in an olive-oil-based vinaigrette.
Green Beans With Citrus Vinaigrette
Enjoy eggs
Eggs are full of healthy nutrients and don't take much prep work, a plus for COPD patients, who often don't have the energy to prepare elaborate meals. The protein in eggs can be very helpful in adding bulk to a COPD patient’s diet.
Goldilox Scrambled Eggs
Pick lean meat
"You need some protein, so pick lean meats, because the fat in meat would be more saturated and higher in cholesterol," says Dr. Gerbstadt. "Marinate a nice lean cut of meat in a vinaigrette and make a London broil or a stir-fry, where you’re adding healthy fat [by cooking in oil] and not using the animal fat."
Sirloin Tips With Vegetables
Consume more nuts
"Nuts [are] a really nice, concentrated source of healthy fats, and they really boost up calories," says Dr. Gerbstadt. They are also packed with antioxidants, which have lots of heart-healthy benefits and fight inflammation. Try spreading peanut butter on toast or bagels, tossing nuts into salads or stir-fries, or even just eating them by the handful.
Spicy Stir-Fried Chicken and Peanuts
Eat dessert first
Eating often isn't an enjoyable experience for people with COPD.
"It's less easy to eat when you are having trouble breathing," says Dr. Gerbstadt. Put some joy into eating by indulging in a little dessert. Ice cream, puddings, custards, and cakes are often made with eggs, which are a great way to bulk up on fat and protein.
Pumpkin-Pie Pudding
Add dairy—sparingly
Some sources recommend adding cheese to sandwiches, pastas, and casseroles, or mixing dried milk powder into recipes.
"Cheese certainly is a concentrated source of calories," says Dr. Gerbstadt, “but dairy fat isn't necessarily the best thing for [COPD patients'] arteries."
Nuts and vegetable oils are a better source of fat, but there’s no reason to avoid some dairy.
Cheesy Squash Casserole
Try a nutritional shake or smoothie
"Getting calories from a shake is a good idea, but it's not the first thing [most COPD patients] would reach for," says Dr. Gerbstadt. They may worry that drinking more will result in too many trips to the bathroom—a daily activity that becomes increasingly difficult as the disease worsens, she says.
Shakes
If you do want to supplement your meals with a shake, make sure it has protein, fiber, and fat and is not superhigh in carbohydrates. Some brands make versions specifically for chronic lung patients, says Dr. Gerbstadt.
Peanut-Butter-Cup Smoothie
Make it simple
If you find eating meals fatiguing, focus on easy-to-prepare meals.
In general, the simpler the meal prep, the better. Pick foods that don’t take a lot of work and that can be used in numerous recipes.
Store some leftovers to cut down on prep time, too.
Take your meds
If you use medication to improve your breathing, try to take them before eating; if you use oxygen, continue to use it during a meal.
Eating can increase the body's demand for oxygen, so you'll need it.
Sit up
Whenever possible, don’t recline when eating a meal.
"Lying down just compromises breathing more," says Dr. Edelman, because it places extra pressure on the lungs.
Eat smaller meals, more often
"People who have emphysema do best if they eat several small meals a day, because the diaphragm is pressing on their stomach and they really can’t fill up their stomach," says Dr. Edelman.
Plus, a full belly can press back against the diaphragm, making breathing harder.
Get the nutrients and fuel you need in smaller doses by spreading your day's eating out over six small meals.
Don't skip breakfast
COPD can make breathing in the morning particularly difficult. But that's no excuse to skip breakfast.
Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day for a reason—you need that early meal to fuel the rest of your day.
Rest up
If you usually have trouble breathing during a meal, plan ahead.
Take a short nap or rest before eating; it may help.
Don’t drink while eating
Try to hold off on drinking until the end of the meal, so you won’t get full too fast. A beverage before or during a meal can fill you up more quickly.
“We want to get food in; we don’t want []patients[] to fill up their stomach—which has a limited capacity—with liquid,” says Dr. Edelman.
It’s not a bad idea to get your liquids from nutritional supplement shakes consumed between meals, he adds.
Ban the bloat
Foods like broccoli, cabbage, and beans can cause gas, and fried and greasy foods can lead to bloating.
The pressure on your lower belly from both will make breathing more difficult, so eat only small amounts of these and other gas-forming foods.
Slow down
Take your time while eating; it’ll prevent you from becoming short of breath.
The best trick? Put your spoon or fork down between each bite.
"It's a matter of being slow and deliberate," says Dr. Edelman. “Take some food, chew it, swallow it, then rest, then breathe, then take some food again."
Get some variety
To get all the nutrients and vitamins you need, make sure to eat a variety of foods including fruits, vegetables, dairy products, grains, and meats.
Foods high in antioxidants—like berries and nuts—may be especially helpful, says Dr. Edelman; a limited amount of research suggests these foods may be beneficial to lung health.
Cut down on salt
Salty foods are also guilty of causing bloat; too much salt can cause you to retain fluids and hamper your breathing.
Plenty of natural herbs and spices add flavor to your food without upping the sodium content.
If you are buying packaged or pre-made foods, look for low-sodium options.
Consume calories wisely
Don’t exhaust yourself eating foods with little nutritional value.
Junk food isn’t giving you the nutrients you need, so stay away from salty and fatty snacks, candy, and sugary soft drinks.
Also, pick foods that are relatively easy to chew, and avoid anything too difficult to digest, says Dr. Edelman.