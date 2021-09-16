As long as you don't have a serious underlying condition, lifestyle changes can go a long way to prevent constipation. Many of these are the same strategies used to treat constipation. Make sure you consume 20 to 35 grams of fiber per day—found in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole-grain breads and cereals. Stay away from caffeine and processed foods and remember to get regular exercise. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that adults do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity (i.e. fast walking or dancing) per week—which can be as little as 20 minutes per day. Muscle strengthening by using weights or doing push-ups is also important. Try to do this at least two days a week.