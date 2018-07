Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or rectum. The risk of colorectal can...

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or rectum. The risk of colorectal cancer goes up as you get older, and if you eat a meat-heavy diet, smoke, or have a family history of the cancer. Colorectal cancer symptoms include pain, blood in the stool, and a change in bowel habits. Routine screening for colorectal cancer is recommended starting at age 50—or even sooner for those with risk factors.