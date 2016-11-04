If you're feeling under the weather, exercise may be the last thing you feel like doing—and it's true that when your body's already under a lot of stress (like an illness), making it do more work isn't always a good idea. But in some cases, light to moderate activity may actually help you feel better, Richard Besser, MD, author of Tell Me the Truth, Doctor: Easy-to-Understand Answers to Your Most Confusing and Critical Health Questions, tells Health.

Dr. Besser references the “neck rule,” which essentially separates the body into two sections: above the neck and below the neck. If your symptoms are above the neck—think: sneezing, sinus pressure, stuffy nose—then breaking a sweat is generally considered safe. Anything below the neck, however—sore throat, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, chills (from a fever)—require you to take a few days off and rest up to give your body a fighting chance at whatever’s ailing you.

But even with those guidelines, you should still pay attention to how your body’s feeling—that means if you don’t really feel like working out with major sinus congestion, don’t. And even if you do deicide to get in quick workout with your “above the neck” symptoms, some exercises are better than others. Here are some of the best (and worst) workout options to consider for when you’re feeling just a little under the weather, but still want to be active.

