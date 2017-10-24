If your cough stems from allergies, your first step should be effectively treating those allergies and avoiding your triggers. One good option is a neti pot, which washes away pollen from the mucous membranes in your nasal passages, explains Dr. Mendoza Temple. Just make sure to use the neti pot safely—that means with sterile water (water that's been boiled and cooled down, or distilled water).

Allergies get all the attention in spring, but they can be just as vicious in the fall—or even year-round if you have pet or dust allergies. “If you want to live with your pet, you have to remove the allergens from your nose,” she says. Filters that remove allergens from the air can also help. Take a shower after doing fall yard cleanup to rinse off any allergens.

