7 Reasons You Can't Stop Coughing

A cough you've had for three weeks or less is most likely due to the common cold. Unfortunately, this cough—which is mainly a dry cough, with some clear mucus—can persist for a month or more after the rest of your symptoms are gone. "The virus irritates nerve endings in your air passages, and they can stay sensitive for quite some time," says Dr. Dicpinigaitis.

How to treat a cold virus cough: There's no cure for viral infections, so you'll have to wait this one out. If your barking is serious and over-the-counter cough suppressants don't provide relief, your doc may prescribe medicine to calm your cough reflex, says Gerard W. Frank, MD, clinical professor of medicine in pulmonary disease at UCLA. Over-the-counter decongestants or expectorants can also help thin out mucus so you can cough up more of it.

