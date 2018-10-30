Feel-Better Products for Cold and Flu Season

By Milena Damjanov
October 30, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: walmart.com
Sick with a cold, flu, or sinus infection? Warm drinks, snazzy tissues, and toasty socks will make you feel better, even if they can't cure your cold or fight the flu.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Cold and flu survival

Credit: Getty Images

Heal your body and spirit with these soothing finds. Sponsored by Theraflu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

A steamy sip

Credit: amazon.com

Warm up and feel better when you’re suffering from cold or flu symptoms with a cup of hot water with honey, tea, or a Theraflu PowerPod ($15 for 8 pods; amazon.com). Warm fluids can soothe scratchy throats and help quiet coughs, and products with acetaminophen can help relieve fevers and achy muscles.

3 of 7

Bless you

Credit: amazon.com

These ultra-gentle facial tissues ($14 for 6 boxes; amazon.com) are infused with lotion, so they won’t be as drying on skin. Bonus: The cheery patterned boxes will lift your mood.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Congestion cure

Credit: dermstore.com

Ease a stuffy nose—and an achy body—by adding a few drops of Naturopathica’s Deep Forest Bath and Body Oil ($34; dermstore.com) to your bath. Its white pine, balsam fir, and ylang ylang essential oils, combined with soothing steam from the bath, help clear clogged sinuses.

5 of 7

Tonsil aid

Credit: amazon.com

Soothe your scratchy throat with soft, fruity, vitamin C-packed Grether’s Black Currant Sugar-Free Pastilles ($12; amazon.com). The resealable packaging keeps them from dropping out all over your purse.

6 of 7

Feet warmers

Credit: jet.com

Got the chills? Keep your feet and legs toasty with Sock It To Me Knee-Highs ($14; jet.com). The cotton blend won’t make you feel overheated, and the extra-high top keeps legs warm, even if you’re in a nightgown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Red-nose relief

Credit: walmart.com

Protect your nose with a dab of Vermont’s Original Bag Balm ($7; walmart.com). The petroleum and lanolin relieve irritated skin.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Milena Damjanov