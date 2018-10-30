Feel-Better Products for Cold and Flu Season
Cold and flu survival
Heal your body and spirit with these soothing finds. Sponsored by Theraflu.
A steamy sip
Warm up and feel better when you’re suffering from cold or flu symptoms with a cup of hot water with honey, tea, or a Theraflu PowerPod ($15 for 8 pods; amazon.com). Warm fluids can soothe scratchy throats and help quiet coughs, and products with acetaminophen can help relieve fevers and achy muscles.
Bless you
These ultra-gentle facial tissues ($14 for 6 boxes; amazon.com) are infused with lotion, so they won’t be as drying on skin. Bonus: The cheery patterned boxes will lift your mood.
Congestion cure
Ease a stuffy nose—and an achy body—by adding a few drops of Naturopathica’s Deep Forest Bath and Body Oil ($34; dermstore.com) to your bath. Its white pine, balsam fir, and ylang ylang essential oils, combined with soothing steam from the bath, help clear clogged sinuses.
Tonsil aid
Soothe your scratchy throat with soft, fruity, vitamin C-packed Grether’s Black Currant Sugar-Free Pastilles ($12; amazon.com). The resealable packaging keeps them from dropping out all over your purse.
Feet warmers
Got the chills? Keep your feet and legs toasty with Sock It To Me Knee-Highs ($14; jet.com). The cotton blend won’t make you feel overheated, and the extra-high top keeps legs warm, even if you’re in a nightgown.
Red-nose relief
Protect your nose with a dab of Vermont’s Original Bag Balm ($7; walmart.com). The petroleum and lanolin relieve irritated skin.
