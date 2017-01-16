Can You Catch a Cold from Going Outside Without a Jacket?

Once and for all: Being cold is not, by itself, going to make you get a cold. Colds strike when viruses make their way into your mouth, nose, or eyes, usually after you’ve been in close proximity to someone who’s infected. The misconception about catching a cold from going jacketless may stem from the fact that colds do tend to circulate during chilly seasons, in part because people spend more time indoors and in close quarters (making it easier for illnesses to spread) than they do during warmer months.