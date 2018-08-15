Why? Because one prick could keep you from missing weeks of work (or worse). The flu vaccine is never 100% effective, but “it still prevents millions of illnesses and deaths each year,” says William Schaffner, MD, an infectious-disease expert at Vanderbilt University. “Even if you do get sick, your symptoms are likely to be milder.” The shot also slashes your odds of passing the virus to babies, the elderly, and anyone with a compromised immune system (like a cancer patient).

How does it work? The flu vaccine contains either an inactivated virus (found in the injected shot) or a weakened live virus (found in the inhaled influenza vaccine). Those viruses prompt your body’s immune system to create antibodies that fight the real flu virus if you come in contact with it. The vaccine protects against two strains of influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2) as well as one to two strains of influenza B, according to the CDC.

Which kind is best? “The shot is always a safe bet,” says Dr. Schaffner. But if you hate needles, for this flu season the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given the green light to the nasal flu vaccine. For the past few years, experts weren’t sure if it worked, but this year—with the addition of another A strain—they think it might be more effective. It is important to note, however, that those under the age of two or over 50, and those who are pregnant or immunocompromised, should stick to a typical flu shot and forego the nasal spray, per the CDC.

When should you get it? So, flu vaccines are usually available as early as the end of August, but according to the CDC, everyone should get their flu shot before the end of October. That's because the flu vaccine is only effective for about six to seven months, so waiting until fall officially begins can ensure you have coverage through the end of flu season (which is typically late April). Though you may have heard otherwise, you don’t have to get a vaccine twice in a single season: “Just wait until fall so you’re protected for the next six months,” says Dr. Schaffner