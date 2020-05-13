This Busy Philipps-Loved Skincare Brand Still Has Hand Sanitizer in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

After hand sanitizers started going out of stock due to increased demand amidst the coronavirus pandemic, many unexpected retailers began making and selling their own. One of them is Megababe, the vegan skincare label behind Busy Philipps’ incredibly relatable use of Boob Sweat spray at the Golden Globes. Their hand sanitizers became so popular that they previously sold out twice.

Luckily for those who are still looking, Megababe’s colorful hand sanitizers are finally back in stock now, and you can order yours for as little as $6. And it’s not just the hundreds of reviewers who love these germ-killing gels: Philipps recently shared an Instagram post of a “found object circle” she made with her daughter, and one of the yellow objects was Megababe’s hand sanitizer pump bottle.

With the colorful packaging and hydrating formula, it’s no surprise to see these hand sanitizers catching the attention of online shoppers and Hollywood celebrities alike. Not only are they formulated with 62 percent ethyl alcohol (above the CDC’s recommendation of 60 percent) to kill 99.99 percent of germs, but they’re also made with nourishing ingredients like marula oil, sweet almond oil, and aloe to moisturize your hands at the same time. True to the brand’s clean beauty ethos, Megababe’s hand sanitizers are also made without skincare toxins like parabens, phthalates, and sulfates.

The hand sanitizers come in two sizes, so you can either order a convenient 2-ounce bottle to take on the go or a family-sized 16-ounce pump bottle that’s perfect for refills. Reviewers have called it a “quarantine lifesaver” and “savior for a health care worker” that “smells amazing.” One person wrote, “I can't say enough good things about this hand sanitizer. It's perfect, smells great, and definitely doesn't leave my hands dry at all.”

If you’re still in the market for a hand sanitizer (or a refill bottle!), shop Megababe’s celebrity-approved options below before they sell out again.

