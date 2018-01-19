7 Ways to Get Rid of Chest Congestion

For too many people, winter equals chest congestion season: when you have a load of mucus in your chest that just won’t come up, no matter how hard you cough.

Chest congestion can be caused by any number of ailments, chief among them the common cold and the flu.

Fortunately, chest congestion relief also comes in many forms, from home remedies like hot steam to different kinds of medications. Hopefully, one of these doctor-recommended ways to break up chest congestion works for you.

RELATED: 11 Reasons You Have a Stuffy Nose–and What to Do About It