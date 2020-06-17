Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A thermometer is a medicine cabinet essential that you should always have on hand—especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The handy tool monitors your body temperature to see if it’s within normal range. This information can be helpful for tracking changes in your body, like whether you’re fighting an illness or infection, and can even be used to track ovulation in women.

For this reason, your top priority when purchasing a thermometer should be finding one that’s accurate and provides consistent readings. It should also be fast-acting—especially for kids and toddlers—and easy to clean if inserted into the mouth or rectum. Select designs also color code readings to indicate a fever (which is a temperature higher than 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit in adults, according to the National Health Institute) or use advanced infrared technology to get a no-contact reading.

Although tons of accurate, affordable, and easy-to-use thermometers exist, they’re currently in high demand due to the current pandemic. A fever is a common symptom of COVID-19, so it makes sense that people want access to thermometers to track their body temperatures. Plus, temperature checks are becoming increasingly common in public spaces, like hair salons and restaurants, which creates even more demand.

You won’t find many brand name thermometers in stock, but there are still a few high-quality options with solid ratings available to shop online. Read on to discover 6 of the best thermometers—including designs for babies, kids, and ovulation tracking—that you can buy on Amazon right now.

1. Best Overall: iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Image zoom Amazon

This best-selling thermometer uses 3 infrared sensors to read 100 different data points on your forehead without direct contact. A special algorithm then combines the data to give an accurate temperature reading in seconds—and it even takes into account environmental factors. Already a favorite of more than 600 Amazon shoppers, its design is easy to use thanks to a streamlined one-button functionality and a bright LED screen with extra-large text.

Available at amazon.com, $55 (was $60)

2. Best for Babies: Vava Smart Baby Thermometer

Image zoom Amazon

Monitor your baby’s temperature in real-time with this advanced wireless smart thermometer. It comfortably adheres to the skin with a gentle silicone patch that fits under your infant’s armpit. Once applied, it relays the reading to the “smart base” and tracks for drastic spikes or decreases in temperature. Abnormal readings trigger an “alert” with an alarm and a flashing LED screen, so you know when it’s time to call the doctor. While new parents raved about their “peace of mind,” other reviewers, without kids, also couldn’t get enough of the innovative and easy-to-clean design.

Available at amazon.com, $80

3. Best for Kids: iProven Ear and Forehead Thermometer for Kids

Image zoom Amazon

Squirming kids are no match for this digital thermometer, which uses infrared technology to measure body temperature from the forehead or ears (for a more exact reading) in just one second. A quick beep plays when the temperature is displayed and flashes either green or red to indicate a fever. Already a popular pick with more than 3,600 perfect reviews, the battery-operated thermometer can even store the last 20 readings and comes with a handy carrying bag.

Available at amazon.com, $60

4. Best Forehead: Olangda Forehead Thermometer for Adults

Image zoom Amazon

You won’t believe how easy it is to use this popular new release from Olangda. It instantly measures the temperature of anything you put in front of it from 2 inches away with just the push of a button. Reviews warn you need to put the thermometer in the correct mode before using; either house or face mode. In the “face” mode, a reading below 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit displays a green screen, while anything above 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit will show up red to indicate a fever. According to one reviewer, it’ll be your best purchase during the pandemic.

Available at amazon.com, $66 (was $70)

5. Best Digital: Bumapo Waterproof Digital Thermometer

Image zoom Amazon

Almost 1,000 shoppers gave this waterproof thermometer a perfect rating—and we can see why. It’s simple design includes a flexible tip that can be used under the armpit or tongue to give a precise reading for babies, kids, and adults. The most affordable pick on the list, it has an automatic shutoff feature, works in just 10 seconds, and can read temperatures between 89.6 and 107.6 degrees Fahrenheit (or the equivalent in Celsius).

Available at amazon.com, $15

6. Best for Ovulation: Femometer Vinca

Image zoom Amazon

Illness isn’t the only reason to keep a thermometer on hand—your temperature can be used to track your ovulation for family planning. This high-precision pick connects to your phone via Bluetooth to keep track of your daily temperatures to narrow down when your most fertile window is. An alarm reminds you to take your temperature at the same time every day—a key part of compiling the data—then automatically syncs the info to the app. The app then uses that data to predict your daily conception rate. As a result, reviewers say it’s not only a useful choice for planning a pregnancy, but avoiding one, too.

Available at amazon.com, $40

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.