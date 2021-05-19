Cold Sweats: What to Know About Causes and Treatments, According to Experts
Plus, why you shouldn't ignore them if they happen often.
How Long Is a Cold Contagious? Here’s What Experts Say
Unfortunately, you may not be in the clear as soon as your nose stops running.
What Is a Chest Cold? Here’s How Doctors Explain It
There's no treatment, but you can implement many prevention measures into your routine.
14 Foods to Eat When You Have a Cold
These foods and drinks fight congestion, coughing, fatigue, and other annoying cold and flu symptoms.
Is It Just Me or Is Holding in a Sneeze Going to Make My Head Explode?
Is saving face in that big meeting really worth an eye?
How to Soothe a Sore Throat Fast, According to Experts
Easy, non-prescription remedies that can help ease soreness and scratchiness.