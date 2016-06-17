5 Moves to Prevent Knee Pain

There are countless causes of knee pain , and many of them are unavoidable no matter your age or fitness level. In this video, fitness expert Lauren Williams shows us five easy moves you can do at home to release, stretch, and massage the muscles around your knees, to prevent pain and soreness.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Aging, overuse, or overall tightness can lead to knee issues. Help prevent knee pain with these five moves. When you have knee pain, you often don’t know the source of it. But it could be from tightness in the surrounding muscles.

Quad stretch: Stand on your left leg, grab your right ankle with your right hand and pull that heel toward your butt. Reach to the ceiling to help with the balance, and then switch sides.

If you’re doing this stretch before you work out, you can move through the stretch like I’m doing here—just hold for a couple seconds. But if you’re doing it after a workout, or just to stretch it out on your own, you can hold it for 30-45 seconds.

Banded clam shell: This move is great for activating your hips and your glutes before you work out, which is great because it takes off stress from your knees. For this move you will need a band. There are different levels of resistance—I would go for something medium so that you’re activating but not over-tiring your muscles.

Put the band around both legs right above the knees and stack your feet. Come down to the ground on your elbow. Press your knees away from each other, and work against that band of resistance.

Banded squat walks: This movement is great for activating and strengthening the muscles in your legs so that you can prevent any pain. You will need a band for this exercise.

Take a light to medium band, and place it around both thighs right above your knees. Come into a squat, about a demi-squat, not super low. Walk to both sides—take two steps to the right and then two steps to the left. Make sure you have resistance on the band at all times.

Bridge: Pain can come from weakness in certain areas of your body—like your legs and your glutes. This move is made to strengthen those parts of your body.

Lay on your back with your feet parallel to each other, palms face down. Raise your hips towards the ceiling, nice and tall, and then come back. Repeat this 10 to 15 times.

IT band release with a foam roller: This move targets your upper hip and your IT band, which when tight can often cause knee pain. For this move you will need a foam roller.