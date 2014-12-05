Take This Quiz to Solve Your Period Problems

From your first period to your most recent orgasm, you've had one thing on your mind: What's going on down there? And just when you think you know everything about your lady parts, they surprise you. "Women in their 30s and 40s are often starting to experience medical conditions like fibroids or dryness that impact everything from their menstrual cycle to intercourse to simply how they feel about themselves," says Pamela Berens, MD, professor of ob-gyn at the University of Texas Health Science Center.