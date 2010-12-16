Medicinal Marijuana by State
Smoking pot for your health?
Research shows that marijuana may relieve symptoms of certain chronic illnesses.
It has been proven to treat nausea, vomiting, and lack of appetite, and it may also ease pain. Marijuana is illegal in the U.S., but certain states allow it to be used as medical treatment. Here’s a state-by-state guide to medical marijuana use.
Adapted from research by procon.org
Image: The dark green represents states that allow medicinal marijuana. Light green represents states with marijuana-friendly laws or pending legislation. Alaska and Hawaii (not pictured) allow medicinal marijuana.
Alaska
Year passed:
1998
Possession limit: 1 oz. usable; 6 plants (3 mature)
Some approved conditions: Cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis
Fee: $25 ($20 renewal)
Arizona
Year passed:
2010
Possession limit: 2.5 oz. usable; 12 plants*
Some approved conditions: Cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, Crohn's disease, Alzheimer's disease, chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures
Fee: Not yet determined
*Patients can grow up to 12 plants if they live more than 25 miles from the closest dispensary.
California
Year passed:
1996
Possession limit: 8 oz. usable; 18 plants (6 mature)*
Some approved conditions: AIDS, anorexia, arthritis, cancer, chronic pain, migraines, seizures, severe nausea
Fee: $33–$66, depending on Medi-Cal status
*Exceptions to the guidelines can be made if patients have a physician’s note stating they need more.
Colorado
Year passed:
2000
Possession limit: 2 oz. usuable; 6 plants (3 mature)
Some approved conditions: Cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, persistent muscle spasms, severe pain, severe nausea, seizures
Fee: $90
Hawaii
Year passed:
2000
Possession limit: 3 oz. usable; 7 plants (3 mature)
Some approved conditions: Cancer, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis
Fee: $25
Maine
Year passed:
1999
Possession limit: 2.5 oz. usable; 6 plants
Some approved conditions: Alzheimer’s, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, nausea or vomiting as a result of AIDS or cancer chemotherapy
Fee: $100 ($75 for Medicaid patients)
Michigan
Year passed:
2008
Possession limit: 2.5 oz. usable; 12 plants
Some approved conditions: Alzheimer’s, Lou Gehrig’s disease, cancer, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, severe and chronic pain
Fee: $100 ($25 for Medicaid patients)
Montana
Year passed:
2004
Possession limit: 1 oz. usable; 6 plants
Some approved conditions: Cancer, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, severe and chronic pain
Fee: $25 ($10 renewal)
Nevada
Year passed:
2000
Possession limit: 1 oz. usable; 7 plants (3 mature)
Some approved conditions: AIDS, cancer, glaucoma, conditions that produce weight loss and loss of appetite, severe nausea or pain
Fee: $150 (plus $15–$42 in additional fees)
New Jersey
Year passed:
2010
Possession limit: 2 oz. usable*
Some approved conditions: Cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory bowel disease (including Crohn’s disease), Lou Gehrig’s disease, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, seizure disorder, severe or chronic pain, severe nausea or vomiting
Fee: Not yet determined
*Exceptions to the guidelines can be made if physicians specify that patients needs more.
New Mexico
Year passed:
2007
Possession limit: 6 oz. usable; 16 plants (4 mature)
Some approved conditions: Cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, intractable nausea/vomiting, Lou Gehrig’s disease, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe chronic pain, severe anorexia
Fee: None
Oregon
Year passed:
1998
Possession limit: 24 oz. usable; 24 plants (6 mature)
Some approved conditions: Cancer, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, seizures, severe pain
Fee: $100 ($20 for low-income users)
Rhode Island
Year passed:
2006
Possession limit: 2.5 oz. usable; 12 plants
Some approved conditions: Alzheimer’s, cancer, chronic pain, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, seizures, severe nausea
Fee: $75 ($10 for Medicaid and Social Security applicants)
Vermont
Year passed:
2004
Possession limit: 2 oz. usable; 9 plants (2 mature)
Some approved conditions: Cancer, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, diseases that cause weight loss and nausea
Fee: $50
Washington
Year passed:
1998
Possession limit: 24 oz. usable; 15 plants
Some approved conditions: Anorexia, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis
Fee: No state registration
States with pending legislation
Though only 15 states currently allow medicinal marijuana, other states have legislation in the works or marijuana-friendly laws. These states include Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland (allows a medical-use defense in court), Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Virginia.
There have also been petition drives in South Dakota and Florida, but nothing has been added to their state ballots.