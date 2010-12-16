Medicinal Marijuana by State

Research shows that marijuana may relieve symptoms of certain chronic illnesses.

It has been proven to treat nausea, vomiting, and lack of appetite, and it may also ease pain. Marijuana is illegal in the U.S., but certain states allow it to be used as medical treatment. Here’s a state-by-state guide to medical marijuana use.

Adapted from research by procon.org

Image: The dark green represents states that allow medicinal marijuana. Light green represents states with marijuana-friendly laws or pending legislation. Alaska and Hawaii (not pictured) allow medicinal marijuana.