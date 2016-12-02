Heat or Ice? Which to Use for Back Pain, Pulled Muscles, and More

Recently, after an aggressive workout, I noticed that my hip felt tight and sore. A few days of stretching didn't bring any relief, so I tried a heating pad to loosen things up. When my doctor recommended ice instead, I was surprised. But my MD was right—in the end, it was a cold pack that cured my pain.

I'm not alone in being unsure about when it's better to use cold or heat for aches and injuries. "There's definitely confusion—even for doctors—because there simply isn't much clear-cut evidence to guide doctors one way or another," says Anne Rex, DO, a primary care sports medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health.

A good rule of thumb is to consider the timing of the injury. Is it new? "When it comes to acute pain, inflammation, and swelling, ice tends to win out," says Dr. Rex. Cold slows the blood flow to an injury, reducing pain and swelling. Heat, on the other hand, increases the flow of blood and oxygen, helping to repair damaged tissue—which can make it a better choice for older or chronic problems. "For an injury that's older than six weeks, heat may help restart the healing process," says Evie Vlahakis, a physical therapist in New York City. Read on to discover your best remedy. (Note: If you have diabetes or any circulatory problems, such as Raynaud's disease, check with your doctor first.)