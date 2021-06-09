This Donut Pillow Is a 'Lifesaver' for People With Back Pain, Hemorrhoids, and Bed Sores

Sitting down should be a moment of relaxation after a long day, but it can be the opposite for anyone struggling with lower back pain, hemorrhoids, or a tailbone injury. A seated position puts strain on the muscles and discs in the lower body, which can trigger existing pain or start new aches. Unfortunately, prolonged standing isn't much better. A small 2017 study published in Ergonomics found that standing for long periods can also cause body discomfort. It seems like a lose-lose situation, but more than 6,500 shoppers may have found a solution: the Ergonomic Innovations Orthopedic Donut Pillow ($39; amazon.com).