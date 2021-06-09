This Donut Pillow Is a 'Lifesaver' for People With Back Pain, Hemorrhoids, and Bed Sores
Sitting down should be a moment of relaxation after a long day, but it can be the opposite for anyone struggling with lower back pain, hemorrhoids, or a tailbone injury. A seated position puts strain on the muscles and discs in the lower body, which can trigger existing pain or start new aches. Unfortunately, prolonged standing isn't much better. A small 2017 study published in Ergonomics found that standing for long periods can also cause body discomfort. It seems like a lose-lose situation, but more than 6,500 shoppers may have found a solution: the Ergonomic Innovations Orthopedic Donut Pillow ($39; amazon.com).
Like its namesake pastry, the cushioned seat is an oval with a hole in the center. This ergonomic shape allows the tailbone to hang suspended, which prevents the build-up of pressure at the spine's base. The unusual shape also encourages better posture by keeping the body more aligned throughout the day. This supportive combination has turned the product into the ideal pain-relieving product for people with conditions ranging from sciatica and bed sores to cracked tailbones and hemorrhoid pain.
Although there are thousands of donut pillows on Amazon, this design has earned the number one spot on the site's best-sellers list. It stands out from competitors thanks to an extra wide base that's durable enough to support up to 240 pounds. It's also made with a dense foam that maintains its shape over time, unlike microbeads or memory foam. Despite the cushion's firmer material, reviewers say it's so comfortable that you'll forget you're sitting on it.
To buy: Ergonomic Innovations Orthopedic Donut Pillow, $39; amazon.com
Reviewers suggest taking it in the car, using it on the couch, or bringing it to work for all-day support. Regardless of where you take the pillow, it's easy to keep clean thanks to a removable, machine-washable covering. Plus, the affordable price means it might even be worth buying multiple to keep around the house (like one person suggested).
Of course, you don't have to suffer from hemorrhoids to make the most of the donut pillow. Postpartum parents also rave about the design, which they say helped with perineal tears and a bruised tailbone after giving birth. In fact, one person even called the pillow a hospital bag "must-have." Another suggested placing an ice pack in the opening for a bit of cooling relief.
"I use this for chronic numbness and pain from a coccyx injury several years ago, and it helps tremendously," wrote a shopper. "I recently used it on three long flights (13 hours each) and had a significant decrease in my typical pain. It's lightweight and easy to throw in a backpack or large purse for traveling, too. I've sat on this for approximately 100 hours and it is [has] not sunken in."
Another said the pillow left them "astounded" and became the sole reason they could sit in a car or a plane comfortably. They even called it a lifesaver and the "best purchase" they've made on Amazon in years.
Ready to feel the pain-relieving benefits of a donut cushion yourself? Add this best-selling option to your cart for just $39.
