Several Amazon reviewers say the Cloud foot massager helps relieve their plantar fasciitis, and Dr. Lobkova agrees that the device can make a difference for this condition. "Plantar fasciitis is caused by a tight plantar fascia band that tears upon walking and activity," she says. "Breaking up, stretching, and heating the band using this massager will aid in reducing the tearing and thus reducing the inflammation and pain associated with plantar fasciitis. It is more effective to have a device stretch and massage than to do it ourselves since the force used would be stronger." If the massager causes any pain, take breaks and ice the feet for 15 minutes between sessions, she advises.