14 Drug-Free Ways to Ease Chronic Pain

Dealing with pain is never easy. But when the pain comes from a condition that's temporary—the after-effects of surgery, for example, or a minor bump on the head—at least you know the pain will go away in a short period of time.

Not so with chronic pain. Whether it’s a low-level discomfort or agonizing pain that comes and goes but always returns, chronic pain can make navigating normal day-to-day activities exceedingly difficult. Finding a remedy that can ease it and restore your quality of life is crucial. But with concerns about the potential side effects of over the counter painkillers—not to mention a national epidemic of opioid addiction and abuse—more people are looking to drug-free options whenever possible.

“There’s been a lot of recent integration in the world of pain medicine,” says David Craig, pharmacist lead for supportive care medicine and acute pain at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. “People want safer and longer-lasting treatments to diminish pain, and they’re interested in things that either take the place of medications or help them take less.”

Good thing that there’s plenty of solid research on safe, long-lasting pain management options—remedies that work yet have no serious side effects. These 14 science-back strategies have helped people in pain find relief after a bad injury, during a long-term illness, or for stubborn aches and pains OTC pain meds just can’t conquer.

