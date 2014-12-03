When You Should (And Shouldn't) See a Chiropractor

Generally, yes. As long as you go to one who is properly trained and licensed, visiting a chiropractor is fine if you're healthy. Research suggests that chiropractic treatment may be helpful for muscle-related or unexplained lower-back pain (but not for chronic issues such as arthritis ).

But there are risks that you should know about. During treatment, the chiropractor applies sudden, controlled force with her hands or an instrument on specific points along your spine. If the source of your pain is a slipped or herniated disk, in some cases spinal manipulation can actually make things worse, especially if it's not performed correctly.