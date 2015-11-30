18 Sciatica Treatments That Really Work

No, really: "As you sit for too long, sciatic pain can get worse and your disks can get pressurized, and movement in general can really help with that," says Dr. Hameed. "At least once an hour, get up and walk around for five minutes; get a glass of water, go to the bathroom, whatever." Back at your desk, do a quick stretch: stand and cup your lower back with both of your hands, then lean backward to the end of your range of motion, using your hands to support the muscles of your lower back. "You're putting your spine into the opposite position of when you're sitting," Dr. Hameed explains.

