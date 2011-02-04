Fibromyalgia Symptoms Checklist: 18 Pain Points Used to Diagnose the Disorder

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder that causes muscle pain and fatigue, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS). Other symptoms of the condition include sleep issues, fatigue, and emotional and mental distress; and people with fibromyalgia may also be more sensitive to pain overall.

The disorder, which affects about four million US adults—or about 2% of the entire US population—doesn't necessarily have a known cause, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but experts believe risk factors that may lead to the condition include age, stress, traumatic events, or other autoimmune conditions. The condition is also more often seen in women.

While there's no cure for fibromyalgia, it can be managed, per the CDC, with medication and lifestyle changes. There's also no specific test for the diagnosis of fibromyalgia, so it can take time to be properly diagnosed. Fortunately, that's where this list of paint points comes into play, which can help doctors determine a fibromyalgia diagnosis and work towards management strategies.

Here, 18 different pain points (nine pairs) that are commonly tender for those suffering from fibromyalgia. If you're dealing with tenderness in any of these areas, talk to your doctor.