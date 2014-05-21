10 Products That Ease the Pain of Fibromyalgia
Help take the edge off
- Whether it's back pain, achy knees, a throbbing hip, muscle pain, or migraines that won't quit, most of the year you can only sympathize with people who are in pain.
- But on holidays and special occasions, you have a chance to give gifts and gadgets that take the edge off—whether it's for people who need occasional pain relief or for those who need help year-round.
- And there are a lot of them. Nearly one-third of Americans have experienced chronic pain or have a chronic pain condition. Here are a few gifts that can help them out.
Serta Supreme Memory Foam standard pillow
Nearly all people who have fibromyalgia, a chronic condition characterized by fatigue and muscle pain, say they have problems sleeping, according to a 2007 study.
This could be for a variety of reasons, but the support from this pillow ($35-45, amazon.com) will at least help eliminate neck and back pain that may be keeping them awake.
Shiatsu massaging seat cushion
A gift certificate for a massage may be a special treat, but a personal massager is a gift that keeps on giving. For full body relief, pain patients can spend some time with one of these seat covers ($20 and up; amazon.com) in their favorite chair.
For smaller aches and pains (and a less pricey gift), check out handheld massagers like the iNeed Neck and Shoulder Pro Massager with Heat ($100; brookstone.com).
Soothing sounds
Pain patients seeking treatment for their symptoms through biofeedback are essentially meditating to relieve pain.
Nature sounds (amazon.com), and classical music are meditation favorites, as is the popular New Age artist Enya (amazon.com).
Yoga to the rescue
Studies show that yoga can relieve chronic pain, especially in the lower back. However, classes at the gym may not be the most comfortable place for someone in pain to practice.
So, turn their living room into a studio with this at-home workout DVD that specifically targets back pain ($9; amazon.com).
Acupuncture
Both acupuncture and massage can be useful therapies in alleviating pain, and both are much more mainstream and accessible than they once were.
Book a session for someone at his or her local spa, or find a nearby acupuncturist at
Canes with character
Sometimes pain is bad enough to warrant the use of some less-than-exciting orthopedic aids. But who wants to clomp around in a boring cast or old-fashioned cane?
Check out this exact replica of Dr. Gregory House's flame-patterned walking cane from the TV show House ($30; fashionablecanes.com).
Get-well basket
There are no definitive links between eating certain foods and eliminating chronic pain; however, some foods pack natural anti-inflammatories and antioxidants that can't hurt.
The Better-Than-Aspirin pain relief basket ($60,
wellbaskets.com) is stocked with pain patients in mind. It has healthy snacks and treats made with cherries and ginger, which have natural anti-inflammatory properties. (Read more on how food can affect pain.)
BalanceBall chair
For the chronic pain patient stuck at a desk all day, the type of chair he or she sits in can make a big difference.
The ergonomic design of the BalanceBall chair ($80,
gaiam.com) provides ample back support while encouraging users to strengthen core muscles—another key in eliminating back pain.
Eye mask
What could be better for someone who gets the occasional—or even frequent—crushing headache?
Try an eye mask that can be either heated or cooled, such as the Comfort Pak Eye Mask** or a gel-filled version, such as this mask ($2; massagewarehouse.com).
**This product is no longer available. Try this Thera Pearl Eye-ssential Mask ($9; amazon.com)
A "hot" hot water bottle
There's nothing better for achy muscle relief than a hot water bottle. But the ordinary drugstore variety is, well, a little ordinary.
Try a faux-fur hot water bottle ($8;
restorationhardware.com), a knitted sweater variety ($15; wrapables.com), or, if you want to go a bit upscale, a cashmere-clad version ($60; markandgraham.com).
**The item pictured is no longer available at