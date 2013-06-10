Supplements for Cholesterol: What Works?

What it is:

The dried extract of the leaf of the artichoke plant (also known as Cynara scolymus).

The evidence: Very few quality studies on artichoke leaf extract and cholesterol exist, and the results have been mixed. In a rigorous 2000 study, people with total cholesterol in the high-risk range who took an artichoke supplement for six weeks lowered their low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or bad cholesterol) levels by 23%, on average. But a more recent trial of similar design found no measurable impact on either LDL or high-density lipoprotein (HDL, also known as good cholesterol).

The bottom line: More evidence is needed to confirm the effect of artichoke on cholesterol (or lack thereof). Don’t expect your LDL to plummet if you take artichoke supplements.