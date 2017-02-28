A Sample Menu for a Low-Fat Diet

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute created the Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes (TLC) diet especially for people with high levels of LDL (the bad cholesterol).

Even though TLC was issued more than a decade ago, its recommendations still hold true today, says Libby Mills, a nutritionist in the Philadelphia area and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

“Elevated cholesterol raises your risk of cardiovascular disease. The higher your cholesterol is, the more likely you are to develop plaque inside your arteries,” she says. “Keeping cholesterol within the appropriate ranges is the best way to lower your risk. “

RELATED: 6 'Ultra-Processed' Foods to Throw Out Right Now

A great way to do that is with the TLC diet, she says.

The diet caps the percentage of calories you take in from fat, and also places limits on sodium, dietary cholesterol, and total calories. (A 5’5” woman who weighs 140 pounds and doesn't get much exercise should consume about 1,800 calories and no more than 60 and 12 grams of fat and saturated fat, respectively.)

Sound bland? It doesn’t have to be. In the following slideshow, we've put together a day's sample menu that sticks to the TLC guidelines yet gives plenty of love to your taste buds.

RELATED: Skim Milk vs. Whole Milk: What's Actually Healthier?