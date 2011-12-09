10 Ways to Lower Your Cholesterol

Pros: Whether you opt for the DASH diet—short for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension—or a Mediterranean-style diet, you’ll be doing your heart a favor. Each is big on fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy, nuts, seeds, and other healthy fats. By nixing unhealthy saturated fat in your diet, you’ll reduce your LDL cholesterol.

Cons: Much like exercise, it can be hard to eat a healthy diet consistently. And while a healthy diet is always the way to go, people with very high cholesterol due to genetics may not be able to diet their way to lower LDL.