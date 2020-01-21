Taylor Swift just revealed her mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor—while also being treated for cancer.

In a new interview with Variety, Taylor, 30, opened up about her mother, Andrea Swift's condition. During the interview, Taylor revealed that Andrea's cancer returned for a second time while the pop star was filming her new documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, which is set to be released on Netflix on January 31.

But that wasn't all: Taylor went on to say that, while undergoing chemotherapy to treat the cancer that had returned, her mother's doctors also found a brain tumor. "She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard-enough thing for a person to go through,” Taylor said. "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," she continued.

According to Taylor, learning of her mother's brain tumor was an unfamiliar experience for she and her family—despite going through multiple cancer diagnoses in the past (in a March Elle interview, Taylor divulged that both her mother and father had been diagnosed with cancer before). "The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before," Taylor said. "So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Andrea's brain tumor diagnosis also led to Taylor's decision to cut her tour for her new album, Lover, short—primarily so she can spend as much time as possible with her family, per Variety. "I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose,” Taylor said. Touring less “was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on."

There's not much information available on Andrea's previous (or current) cancer diagnoses, but according to TODAY, she was diagnosed with cancer—later, reportedly breast cancer—in 2015. At the time, Taylor opened up about the diagnosis via a Tumblr post. "Usually when things happen to me, I process them and then write music about how I feel, and you hear it much later. This is something my family and I thought you should know about now," she reportedly wrote in the now-deleted Tumblr post. Her mother's cancer was discovered after Taylor requested that she get a check-up for Christmas.

Clearly, that displayed how close Taylor and Andrea are, but Taylor explained the nature of their relationship a little more thoroughly in her new Variety interview: “Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom. But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first," she said. "So it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness."

