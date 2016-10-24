5 Things That Prevent Cancer

Oftentimes, cancer seems like an elusive disease that can sneak up on someone without warning. But there’s good news: certain lifestyle choices can lessen the likelihood you’ll develop cancer in your lifetime.

Whether it’s staying on top of an exercise regimen, putting down the cigarettes, cutting out excess alcohol, or eating lots of fruits and veggies, there are plenty of easy, straightforward ways to fight potential cancer.

Research has found the 50% of cancer deaths could be prevented by following these preventative measures, so watch on to learn more about the little changes you can add to your daily routine.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Lifestyle changes can't prevent all types of cancer, but experts say if everyone did these 5 things it could cut cancer rates in half:

Exercise: Get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise, each week.

Quit smoking: People who have never smoked or quit years ago have a much lower risk of cancer.

Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity is linked to a risk of endometrial, breast, uterine, and other cancers.

Limit alcohol: Alcohol can raise your risk of breast, colon, and other types of cancer. Limit intake to no more than 1 drink a day for women, 2 for men.

Eat a healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits and veggies is linked to a lower risk of cancer. Aim for 5 to 9 servings each day.