9 Problems That Can Make Sex Painful for Men

Peyronie's disease is the most common explanation when men have sexual pain, but it is not the only one. See your doctor for an official diagnosis, but here are some other culprits.

RELATED: If Your Partner Has a Curved Penis, Here's What You Need to Know About Peyronie's Disease

This is an inflammation or infection of the prostate gland that can cause swelling and pain in the area behind your penis (just below your bladder), pain or burning when urinating, and painful ejaculation. •

You'll want to treat one of these anyway, because they can spread and become very serious. •Yeast infections These are sometimes characterized by itching or burning at the tip of the penis.

Allergies and sensitivity to chemicals or soaps can cause an inflammation of the skin on the penis, especially for men who are uncircumcised.

More about men's sexual pain

If you have genital herpes, a sore on your penis can make for very painful sex; it's better for the healing process to refrain from sex in any case. Also, such sores are extremely infectious.•

These scaly, red patches may be treated with low-potency steroid creams and are not infectious.

In this condition, the foreskin is too tight to be completely retracted over the head of the penis.

The foreskin is stuck behind the head of the penis and can't be pulled forward.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter