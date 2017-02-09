13 Bronchitis Home Remedies So You Can Finally Stop Coughing So Much

Let's not mince words here: Having bronchitis is rough. The condition—which actually can be acute or chronic—is an inflammation of the bronchial tubes (aka, the airways that carry carry air to your lungs), and, according to the US National Library of Medicine, and can cause coughing with mucous, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

While chronic bronchitis is typically caused by smoking, per the NLM, acute bronchitis can develop from the same viruses that cause cold and flu and are usually spread through the air when people cough, or through physical contact.

Fortunately, acute bronchitis clears up within a few days—but those few days can be pretty miserable. Here, a few different bronchitis home remedies to help make those symptoms a bit more bearable. Keep in mind, however, "none of these [bronchitis remedies] are going to actually reduce your duration of illness,” says Chris Carroll, MD, a member of the board of trustees of the American College of Chest Physicians. “But, you’ll feel better, and that’s important.”

