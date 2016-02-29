What's Breast Cancer Staging Again? A Common Case of Information Overload

Cut yourself some slack if the terminology of breast cancer staging doesn't make sense at first, especially alongside the enormous stress of being diagnosed with breast cancer in the first place. There's plenty of time to find out—unless, like Karen Tommer, you're content to know just the basics.

Tommer, 34, of Newton, Kan., was confused and scared in April 2005 when doctors found a large tumor in her right breast (invasive ductal carcinoma) and ductal carcinoma in situ in her left one; she was diagnosed as "at least" a stage IIIB.

"I knew this stage was not good," she says, "and I told people I was just a half-step away from being the worst, stage IV. Which was a scary thought, especially with two young children I want to watch grow.

"My oncologist didn't really explain the stage except that I knew we had to do chemo first to shrink the tumor," says Tommer. "OK, maybe he did [explain it], but when you're in this kind of situation, you really only hear bits and pieces."

Some women insist on knowing every last detail about the stage of their breast cancer: Is it in situ or invasive, bigger or smaller than two centimeters, lymph node involvement or not, metastasis or not? Others do not. "I imagine some people might be upset that there wasn't a full-blown explanation by my doc," says Tommer, "but part of my strategy to stay sane was to learn about my cancer, but not so much that I would live in fear every day. So I chose to be naive, to a degree, and still do."